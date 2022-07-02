Peony (PNY) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $12.31 million and $44,367.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 282,034,690 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

