Pennon Group (LON:PNN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,070 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.74) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,134.29 ($13.92).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 954 ($11.70) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 755.67 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.38). The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 194.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,044 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,067.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

