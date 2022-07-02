Pendle Reaches One Day Volume of $320,014.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $320,014.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00155781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685098 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00083407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

