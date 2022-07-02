Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.41) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $728.00.
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearson (PSO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.