Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.41) to GBX 900 ($11.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $728.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

