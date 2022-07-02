Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) were down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 123,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,717,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.65). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

