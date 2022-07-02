PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

