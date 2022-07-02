PARSIQ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $546,627.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $17.74 million and approximately $546,627.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00287606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000416 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.02049691 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006307 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

