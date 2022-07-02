Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,800 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,814.8 days.

OTCMKTS PKIUF remained flat at $$27.04 on Friday. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.