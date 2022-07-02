Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,800 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the May 31st total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,814.8 days.
OTCMKTS PKIUF remained flat at $$27.04 on Friday. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028. Parkland has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.