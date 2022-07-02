Parachute Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $293,732.74 and approximately $43,568.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00024785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

