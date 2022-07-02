Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -16.38% 26.86% 2.70% Par Pacific -3.02% -23.23% -1.80%

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.44 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.21 -$81.30 million ($2.64) -6.14

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crescent Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.68%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Par Pacific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

