Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after buying an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

