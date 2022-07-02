Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 108,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

