Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,597,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 101,883 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

