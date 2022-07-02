Palouse Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.