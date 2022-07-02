Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises approximately 1.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.