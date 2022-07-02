Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

