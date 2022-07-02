Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,525 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

