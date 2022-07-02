Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $114.06 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.35.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

