Palouse Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

