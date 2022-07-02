Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,210 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.60.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

