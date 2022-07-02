Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

