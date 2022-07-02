Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 104.1% in June

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PACV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.