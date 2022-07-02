Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 104.1% in June

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,606,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PACV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Pacific Ventures Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Pacific Ventures Group
