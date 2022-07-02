Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.75. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

