Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oxus Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,844,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.