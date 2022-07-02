Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $87.46 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

