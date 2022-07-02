Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.74.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

