Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.