Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Origo (OGO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $253,496.65 and $300.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

