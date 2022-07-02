Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $65,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

