Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,721 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Nucor worth $20,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,696. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

