Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. 4,131,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

