Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 72 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $22.82 on Friday, reaching $296.26. 2,323,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.47 and a 200-day moving average of $360.54. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

