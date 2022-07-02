Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 11,525 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

