Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $32.72 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,718,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BHP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,031,000. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 287,063 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 412,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $13,917,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,714.42.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,437. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.