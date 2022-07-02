Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.92. 4,653,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

