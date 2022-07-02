Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.92. The stock had a trading volume of 629,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day moving average is $289.64. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.