Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 26.2%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) shares shot up 26.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 71,986,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 15,882,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £7.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

In related news, insider Andreas Migge acquired 69,480 shares of Oracle Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,084.40 ($2,557.23).

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

