Oppenheimer Raises Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $62.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00.
In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,389,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,253. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
