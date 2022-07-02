Oppenheimer Raises Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $62.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,389,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,596 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,253. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

