Oppenheimer Cuts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $53.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRGS. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

