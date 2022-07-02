Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

ONEXF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. Onex has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

