Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
ONEXF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. Onex has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 70.24%.
About Onex (Get Rating)
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onex (ONEXF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.