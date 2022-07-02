Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
