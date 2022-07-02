Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

