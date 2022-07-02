Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.71.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $261.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.