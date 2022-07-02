Oceanic Wind Energy (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (CVE:NKW – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 94,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 50,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market cap of C$11.50 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.
Oceanic Wind Energy Company Profile (CVE:NKW)
