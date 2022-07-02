O3Swap (O3) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00139284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00703689 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016062 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.