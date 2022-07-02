Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JPS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.31. 527,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,059. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.