Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,834,000.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

