Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Financial Comparison

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -63.35% N/A -20.44% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nutanix and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 7 0 2.64 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutanix presently has a consensus target price of $27.73, indicating a potential upside of 86.46%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 2.39 -$1.03 billion ($4.66) -3.19 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Nutanix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution. It also offers Prism Pro; Nutanix Beam, a cloud governance; and Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Files, an enterprise-grade NFS and SMB files services; Nutanix Objects, a S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Era, a database automation and database-as-a-service solution; and Nutanix Frame, a desktop-as-a-service product to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter. Further, it offers products support, and consulting and implementation services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Information Analysis (Get Rating)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

