NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.23

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

