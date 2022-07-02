Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Financial Comparison

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Novozymes A/S and Aura Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 3 0 2.13 Aura Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus price target of $425.00, suggesting a potential upside of 603.53%. Aura Biosciences has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 165.07%. Given Novozymes A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Aura Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.04% 27.43% 13.88% Aura Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Aura Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 5.77 $500.53 million $1.74 34.72 Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Aura Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion. It also provides textile solutions, such as biopreparation, biopolishing, bleach clean-up, denim abrasion and finishing, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for pulp & paper, including fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, starch modification, and deinking; leather solutions comprising acid bating, area expansion, bating, degreasing, soaking, and unhairing and liming; and water and waste management solutions, which consist of bioaugmentation, biogas, and sludge management. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis, as well as rTrypsin for cell culture; and human health and protein solutions. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

