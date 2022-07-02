Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVO. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

